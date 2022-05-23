Dairy Cream Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Applications in food & beverages, foodservice, and food retail continue to sustain dairy cream sales in the global market. Poised to be driven by the use in processed food, ready-to-eat meals, confectionery, and ice-cream products, the overall growth of global dairy cream market will remain gradual, at a 3% CAGR during 2019 – 2029. Demand for organic dairy cream is growing, especially in Europe and North America regions, as an increasing number of consumers are inclining towards products that have natural and authentic ingredients, free from added chemicals or artificial ingredients.

Key Takeaways of Dairy Cream Market Study

Most consumers in Europe and Asia Pacific regions believe that dairy products are a necessary part of a balanced diet.

Shifting preferences towards packaged and branded dairy products is propelling expansion in the Asia Pacific dairy market.

Increasing popularity of coffee and the rapid expanse of café culture would lead to an increase in demand for dairy cream in coffee outlets. This has been particularly a trend in developing markets of South Asia.

Europe holds a sizeable chunk of conventional consumers of dairy and dairy cream products. Additionally, these consumers show a rising inclination towards organic and clean label products. Thus, the Europe organic dairy cream market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Dairy Cream Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global dairy cream market are focused on increasing their organic products offerings through collaboration, partnerships, and sponsoring to dairy farmers. Many manufacturers are providing essential equipment and help to dairy farmers to produce maximum quantity of organic milk to increase their organic milk collection.

Granarolo S.P.A. has an organic dairy product portfolio. It processed 20,000 tons of organic milk in 2017 and aims to achieve milk processing capacity of 50,000 tons by 2020.

of organic milk in 2017 and aims to achieve milk processing capacity of by 2020. Meadow Foods Ltd. is investing to increase its organic portfolio of ingredients by providing training and essential assistance to its partnered farmers.

