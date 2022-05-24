Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Industry Overview

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size was valued at USD 19.96 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical robots have revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgeries and their acceptance by the surgeons is rising globally. The cost of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures is significantly less than in-patient and conventional open surgeries with equal outcomes resulting in a significant increase in value for the patient as well as insurance providers. This trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Increasing launch of new products and a growing number of product approvals by several market players for gaining a larger market share are anticipated to create robust growth opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Abbott launched a minimally invasive heart valve repair device to treat mitral regurgitation in India.

Minimally invasive surgeries are much less traumatic than conventional open surgeries. Traditional surgeries performed with conventional laparoscopic instruments can be traumatic and complex. Minimally invasive laparoscopic cameras are inserted through smaller incisions and specialized smaller instruments are used to perform the operation. The healing process is less painful and patients can recover fastest after minimally invasive surgeries.

Minimally invasive procedures are gaining surgical demand due to quicker recovery, smaller incisions, reduced scarring & pain, increased accuracy, and shorter hospital stays. Medical displays ensure superior visibility of diagnostic images, displaying even the slightest difference in tissues and cells, ensuring precise and quicker surgeries. The consistent technological advancements in this field provide higher-quality instruments that allow the surgeons to perform the surgical interventions efficiently without sacrificing patient safety. The improved product designs provide a level of control and accuracy in the operating room. It is highly beneficial for the treatment of breast cancer, abdominal surgeries, cardiac, orthopedic, ophthalmic, neurological, and oral surgical procedures. It is said to be the best choice over open surgeries, especially in geriatric patients as the healing time is drastically reduced.

Additionally, studies suggest that Virtual reality when combined with display devices in the operating rooms, improves the visualization of tissues and their handling at inaccessible internal spots, ultimately improving accuracy during minimally invasive surgery. VR helps to evaluate various conditions and treatment alternatives on virtual patients before the actual treatment technique is performed in a care setting. Advancements in instrumentation and video imaging are likely to renovate several procedures in various surgical specialties from open to endoscopic surgeries. MIS techniques have been used to reduce the complications related to open exposures such as infection and wound post lumbar spine fusion surgery.

Further, market leaders like Medtronic, Abbott, Zimmer, and Biomet have launched newer products robotic-assisted technology. For instance, in 2020, Medtronic entered into a definitive agreement with Titan Medical to develop robot-assisted surgical technologies. Also, In 2020, Abbott launched a minimally invasive heart valve repair device to treat mitral regurgitation in India. The company’s product, IonicRF Generator, is responsible for delivering minimally invasive, nonsurgical treatment for pain management in the nervous system.

Despite, huge investment in R&D and product launches with advanced features, the minimally invasive surgical instruments market witnessed a dip in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. National lockdowns, stop on logistics movements, lack of resource availability, and most importantly, the economic instability of hospitals and end use settings, led to the fall of the market. A dramatic decline in elective surgeries by nearly 50% across the globe, cancellation of planned laparoscopic surgeries for the year 2020 and early 2021, reduced medical staff, increased workload on surgeons, and risk associated with viral spread, also fueled the market drop. However, it is said to rise sharply by early 2022.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the minimally invasive surgical instruments market based on device, end use, application and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Injector Handheld Instruments Inflation Devices Cutter Instruments Guiding Devices Electrosurgical Devices Auxiliary Devices Monitoring & Visualization Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Cardiac Gastrointestinal Orthopedic Vascular Gynecological Urological Thoracic Cosmetic Dental Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

In 2020: Medtronic entered into a definitive agreement with Titan Medical to develop robot-assisted surgical technologies. Also, Abbott launched a minimally invasive heart valve repair device to treat mitral regurgitation in India.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market include

Medtronic

Siemens

Healthineer AG

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Depuy Synthes

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Intutive Surgical, Inc.

Nuvasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

