Redpoint West Tenn Offers Pet-Friendly Student Apartments

Tallahassee, Florida, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Tenn is pleased to announce they offer pet-friendly student apartments to individuals attending Florida State University or Florida A&M. They have created a student-oriented housing complex designed to help students live the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus for their classes and on-campus activities.

When students choose Redpoint West Tenn as their home, they can choose from various floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes to share with their friends or meet random students through the roommate matching service. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, electricity, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Students must also pay a monthly utility and amenity fee.

Redpoint West Tenn has built a student-oriented community that helps students live their college years to the fullest. Residents at the complex can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center, private study spaces, a media lounge, a zero-entry resort-style swimming pool, a hammock lounge, a sand volleyball court, an outdoor fitness facility, and more. Pets are welcome to allow students to bring their furry companions. The complex hosts various social events throughout the year that are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the pet-friendly student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Tenn website or by calling 1-850-505-2500.

