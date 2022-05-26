JP Franklin Roofing Announces Effective And Safe Services For Asbestos Roof Tiles

Auckland, NZ, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — JP Franklin Roofing has announced effective and safe services for asbestos roof tiles at an affordable cost. The company is a renowned name in the roofing industry of New Zealand. This step will help the people of Auckland in getting repair, replacement and removal of these roofs. The company will also provide sampling and testing of any ACM or Asbestos Containing Materials.

Asbestos has many qualities like durability, fire, wind and corrosion resilience, low cost, strength etc., which makes it a perfect material in the construction industry. However, this substance can be dangerous in its friable form. In this form, the microfibers can get carried away by air, which can cause diseases like asbestosis, mesothelioma, lung cancer, etc. The company professionals said that if these fibres are undamaged and unharmed, and not being exposed to the air, then it is better not to disturb them. However, if any damage leads to their exposure then you need to get them removed. So if one doubts the presence of ACM in their house, there is no other way to find it than sampling and testing.

The effective and safe services for asbestos roof tiles by JP Franklin Roofing will be available from 26th May 2022.

JP Franklin Roofing will do safe sampling and testing of these and will also tell you about the further step that needs to be taken. The company assures to provide safe sampling, testing, installation, removal and repair of ACM. The company professionals said that as asbestos is a dangerous material in its free form, it should not be handled without proper knowledge and safety measure. Thus, they have launched these services to provide safe and efficient services related to ACM. They said that their services are hassle-free, easily accessible and swift. These services will be available for booking from their website [their website].

About the Company

JP Franklin Roofing is a renowned name in Auckland and has some excellent collections of roof materials with the latest styles and designs. The company has experienced and well-trained roofers who provide reroofing, roof replacement, repairing, and restoration services in and around Auckland. With over thirty years of experience in this industry, they know the needs and choices of the people of Auckland. The company is a trusted service provider for all roofing issues in Auckland, and it provides efficient and timely services for the repair, reroofing, and replacement of roofs. They have other roofing materials, like asphalt shingles, concrete tiles, metal roofs, super six tiles, decramastic tiles etc. JP Franklin Roofing’s effective and safe services for asbestos roof tiles include testing, removal, and replacements. With a systematic, results-oriented, focused, and customer-friendly approach, they have already created an enormous customer base and intend to reach more people in Auckland.

