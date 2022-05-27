The Non Surgical Skin Tightening Market to Be Driven By Tech-Driven Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-May-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening treatment is generally suited for the patients with mild and moderate skin laxity and who do not need skin lifting and skin removal which is possible with cosmetic surgery. With the increase in the age the production of elastin and collagen which help the skin to stay plump, firm and smooth slow down which results in the areas of lax, sag skin on the face and other parts of the body.

With the help of non-surgical skin tightening it can be temporarily halt the process and restore the firmer, smoother and youthful appearance of individual. With more benefits of non-surgical skin tightening treatment over the surgical treatment, non-surgical skin tightening market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.

Benefits for the non-surgical skin tightening include low risk of adverse effect, less time consuming. Tightens mild to moderate skin on the face or other parts of the body without the scars or the surgery with long time results. Non-surgical skin tightening treatment encourage the growth of new collagen in the treated areas and promote more absorption of collagen from the surrounding areas which are not treated.

Increasing baby boomers population and increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures by various age group is expected to increase the revenue share of non-surgical skin tightening in the forecast period. Change in lifestyle, increasing disposable income and growing healthcare facilities is expected to drive the non-surgical skin tightening market in near future.

Advantage of non-surgical skin tightening treatment over the traditional surgical treatment is expected to boost the non-surgical skin tightening market. Furthermore, increasing trends towards the minimally invasive techniques and growing awareness will drive the -surgical skin tightening market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Ultrasound

Radiofrequency

Laser Skin Tightening

IPL/radiofrequency combination

Others End User Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Beauty Clinics

The North America market for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening is expected to retain its dominance, owing to increasing number of skin tightening procedures and growing adoption of technological advanced treatment procedures.

Increasing research and development and launch of new products creates huge opportunity for the North America Non-Surgical Skin Tightening market to grow in the forecast period. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 333,334 number of non-surgical skin tightening procedures were performed in US in 2017.

Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the global non-surgical skin tightening market owing to growing adoption of cosmetic procedure and minimally invasive treatment. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth, due to rising baby boomers, growing awareness for the cosmetic procedures and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure.

Furthermore, growing medical tourism in the emerging countries such as India and growing popularity in countries such as South Korea will further drive the non-surgical skin tightening market. China is expected to show significant growth in the non-surgical skin tightening market, due to rising ageing population and low cost of procedure.

Additionally, improving R&D capability, increasing total and per capita heath spending, and the ongoing healthcare reform will propel the market for non-surgical skin tightening. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to show growth owing to inadequate healthcare facilities and lack of skilled dermatologist and professionals for non-surgical skin tightening market.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global non-surgical skin tightening market are Venus Concept Canada Corp, Quanta System, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Lumenis Ltd, Solta Medical Inc., Sciton, Inc,., Alma Lasers, Ltd., EL.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.d., Lynton Lasers Ltd, among others.

