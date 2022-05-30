Vspagy Comes Equipped With Valuable Video Analytics Features

Delhi, India, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Vspagy is a conversational messaging platform, and one of the most prominent online video editors available today. It helps businesses to maximize customer engagement by adding data driven personalization and advanced interactivity to videos. Vspagy additionally allows for Video engagement analytics, and provides relevant business intelligence. Through the platform you can acquire deep insights associated with the success and profitability of customer engagement, and subsequently optimize your marketing engagement strategy. Vspagy offers comprehensive dashboard for video data visualization, which can help in improving all aspects of your video strategy. Through it, you can analyze varied video metrics, duration of video played, preferred customer engagement channel, duration of video played and know who is viewing.

Robust, Vspagy platforms empowers real time data analysis of each channel and platform usage. It comes with detailed video performance analysis for various OS like Android, IOS etc., as well as distinguished communication channels like SMS, e-mail, social media etc. Vspagy video platform has been developed to deliver deep insight of viewers, but enabling you to acquire details of engagement type, time of engagement, most used browser. It offers insights into the performance of each video asset on daily, weekly and monthly basis, and allows you to identify the videos generating the highest ROI.

With Vspagy dashboard it becomes possible to gain real-time customer engagement journey data. This platform helps the enterprise to take decisions then and there. Vspagy is focused on enabling enterprises to effectively understand their viewers better by providing them the performance of their video assets. They also provide their clients with valuable information about their customer interest, making it a perfect source to create promotional, informative and even influencer video.

You can give Vspagy a call at +91-120-4121301 or +91-7065556688 to know more about the services and solutions they offer.

About the company:

Vspagy is a video technology platform that puts focus on delivering innovative video solutions that drive customer experience, enhanced ROI and add humane touch to enterprise communication.