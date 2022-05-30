The Village at Muller Park Offers Unique Apartments and Townhomes for Students

Bloomington, Indiana, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Muller Park is pleased to announce they offer unique apartments and townhomes for students attending Indiana University. The off-campus housing solution provides students with an independent lifestyle while being close to campus for their classes and on-campus activities.

Students living at The Village at Muller Park can choose between various floor plans to suit their needs, including one-bedroom apartments for individuals who prefer to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes to share with their friends. Individuals who need a roommate can find the perfect match through the roommate matching program. The per-person cost of rent includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

The Village at Muller Park provides students with a comfortable lifestyle with access to all the community amenities to ensure they can live the type of life they want. Some of the features offered at the complex include a heated saltwater pool with a sun deck, a pavilion with outdoor TVs and hammocks, a putting green, a fire pit, grilling stations, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, and more. Pets are welcome. The complex helps students socialize with social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique apartments and townhomes can find out more by visiting The Village at Muller Park's website or by calling 1-812-333-6800.

