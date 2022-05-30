Plutus Health Inc. Participates in AIS 2022

Dallas, TX, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health Inc. successfully participated in the Autism Investors Summit (AIS) held in the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

Often described as one of the most prominent healthcare summits in the US, the AIS is a yearly event attended by experts in applied behavioral therapy (ABA), investors, and key stakeholders in autism services. This year’s summit ran from April 18 to 20.

In an event highlight, Plutus Health Inc. CEO Thomas John spoke about the essentials of revenue cycle management (RCM) for ABA practices. He also presented solutions to help providers deal with complex ABA billing protocols and ever-changing guidelines.

“A healthy and successful ABA RCM process ensures steady collections, timely revenue, and continued financial viability, allowing providers to focus on giving their patients the highest quality of care,” said John. “Our complete RCM and billing solutions help ABA therapy providers reduce denials and increase cash flow by boosting collections while ensuring compliance,” he adds.

Plutus Health Inc. is a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant RCM solutions for US healthcare organizations.

It is known for using efficient and cost-effective RCM processes that combine artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning to address billing and collection problems commonly faced by healthcare providers. Its mission is to help hospitals, clinics, therapy centers, and private practices boost their clean claims percentage, maximize revenue, decrease overhead costs, and achieve financial stability to grow and serve more patients.

Plutus Health Inc.’s behavioral health billing services are delivered by teams of highly-trained professionals, that produce data-driven and actionable solutions for ABA providers. Certified by the American Academy of Professional Coders, they are proficient in HCPCS, ICD-9/10, and CPT coding.

The company’s behavioral health billing solutions are customizable to the client’s requirements. They can include verification of benefits, utilization reviews, billing, and collections, claim audits, reimbursement negotiations, appeals, and patient responsibility collections.

More information is available on the Plutus Health Inc. website.

MEDIA CONTACT

Thomas John

Plutus Health Inc.

Tel: (469) 242-6053

Email: info@calpion.com

4835 LBJ Freeway, Suite 300,

Dallas, TX 7524