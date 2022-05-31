How Big Is The Dark Fiber Network Industry?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Dark Fiber Network Industry Overview

The global dark fiber network market size accounted for USD 5,288.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The technology has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services, over the period, has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe. The market is strongly supported by companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security. In fiber optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed as dark fiber or unlit fiber (sometimes known as fiber).

These cables are not connected to any optical device and are installed to be used at some point in the future. It is also called a new fiber construction project to be owned by a customer or service provider. In the current market scenario, network service providers are leasing these unused fiber optic cables. During the late 90s, the telecommunication industry was booming, and huge capital was poured into building these fiber-optic networks. That period saw the aggressive laying down of fiber networks along with highways and rail line (i.e., long-haul network type). Similarly, a thousand miles of local or regional network (i.e., metro network type) were laid across large cities and population centers. At the turn of the century, the telecom sector witnessed a meltdown, and these billion-dollar unused fiber network (dark fiber) infrastructures were sold at a meager price by telecom providers to avoid bankruptcy.

Due to the increasing demand for mobile data and the launch of 5G services, telecom service providers are now buying up the available dark fiber and also focusing on building their own. Other factors such as the ever-increasing bandwidth demand of handheld device user audience and mandatory conversion to HD video quality for cable operators are expected to fuel dark fiber network market growth over the forecast period.

The pricing for dark fiber in the U.S. is based on the routes, and locations, and is sometimes plainly arbitrary. Also, it relies on several other parameters such as market competition, market demand, and construction costs in a particular location. Generally, the U.S. dark fiber network pricing has been bifurcated into two major parts, including metro-area and long-haul area fiber.

The dark fiber prices in the metro area are considerably higher than in the long-haul area on a per mile basis. More urban areas’ routes have considerably higher pricing in the metro area than the suburban and exurban areas’ routes. This is due to the rising demand for a fiber network in urban areas. Occasionally, owing to the glut of fiber, the prices of dark fiber networks push down in the urban areas. Moreover, it has been observed that the dark fiber prices in the long-haul areas are more consistent than the metro-area routes.

Market Share Insights

September 2021 – Colt Technology Services announced a contract of 25-years with the Getlink, to install Colt IQ Network through the Getlink’s Channel Tunnel that will allow the transfer of data in Tbps per fiber.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dark Fiber Network market include

AT&T Intellectual Property

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast, Consolidated Communications

GTT Communications, Inc.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Communications

Zayo Group, LLC.

