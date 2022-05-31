The Tissue Block Storage Market to Upscale Based On Comprehending the Digitized Way

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry into the vertical. Plus, with an influx of AI technology, profound diagnostics of the diseases are being made possible. There is customized medical software to execute this. As such, the Tissue Block Storage Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

Tissue blocks have been collected and stored over the years for use in molecular epidemiology, clinical trials and other basic research purpose. Tissue block storage is important for maintaining the diagnostic integrity of the tissue over the storage period. Various organizations have set up guidelines for handling and processing biological tissues.

Due to the irreplaceable property of biological tissues, the preservation becomes necessary as it provides information and data for molecular epidemiological studies used for cancer research. The tissue block storage can be performed using automated freezer systems.

This can help in the long-term storage and retrieval of the diagnostic tissue properties. Recently the bar code systems have been set up for labelling of tissues for privacy protection of the data generated by the research using stored tissues.

Tissue regeneration using tissue engineering technology can be helpful to repair the lost tissue, organ. Various biomedical industries require primary cell lines for research. Large use of tissue samples in research will help the growth of tissue block storage market.

Also, many pharmaceutical industries use cell lines for drug discovery. Increasing use of tissue sample in drug development will also capture the growth opportunities for tissue block storage market. Although, the high cost associated with the automation can be the responsible factor hampering the tissue block storage market growth. Also, tissue procurement issues can act as a restrain for the growth of tissue block storage market.

Market Segmentation

Device Type HistoPrep Modular File Drawers

Tissue File Cases

Micro Slide Files

Block Filing Cabinet

Others Application Oncology

Hematology

Immunology

Immunohistochemistry

Others Fixatives FFPE

PPFE Preservation method Room Temperature

Refrigerator

Freezer

Liquid Nitrogen Vapor

Liquid Nitrogen Liquid Phase End User Research and Scientific laboratory

Diagnostic laboratories

Specialized Clinics

Some of the major key players competing in the global tissue block storage market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Qiagen N.V, Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, TTP Labtech Ltd, VWR Corporation, Promega Corporation, Worthington Industries, Chart Industries, Becton, Dickinson and Company and others.

New product launch is the main focus by the competitors in the tissue block storage market. In 2015, Panasonic healthcare holdings launched MDF upright Freezer for storing tissue blocks.

