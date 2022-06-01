Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on Winning onsemi’s 2021 Top Distributor Awards

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the Top Global Distributor and Top Distribution Partner in the Americas awards for 2021 from onsemi, a leading supplier of intelligent power and sensing technologies.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of onsemi in 2021.

“onsemi clearly understands the impact of the channel on serving and delighting customers worldwide, especially in this dynamic market,” said Omar Baig, Chief Operating Officer, Future Electronics. “We are honoured and excited to have been selected as onsemi’s top distribution partner in the Americas and top global distributor.”

Future Electronics successfully grew product sales and generated significant new business on behalf of onsemi, both globally and in the Americas region. Future effectively supported onsemi’s needs while meeting their own goals for operational excellence in 2021.

“Congratulations to the Future Electronics team for achieving Americas and Global Distributor of the year,” said Julia Zibrida, Vice President of Global Distribution Sales at onsemi. “We are excited about our joint commitment to continue delivering growth and innovation across intelligent power and sensing applications.”

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

