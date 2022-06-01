Redpoint Columbia Makes Off-Campus Student Living More Enjoyable

Columbia, South Carolina, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Columbia is pleased to announce they make off-campus student living more enjoyable. The student housing complex is open to students attending the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia.

At Redpoint Columbia, students can choose from various floor plans to meet their needs. The two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes are ideal for students to share with their friends or request to be matched through the roommate matching program. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, electricity, and water. Each student also pays a monthly utility and amenity fee.

Redpoint Columbia has created an enjoyable student living environment with a vast array of amenities for students to enjoy. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center with a climbing wall, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi and gaming, a resort-style swimming pool, a hammock grove with a fire pit, grilling areas, basketball and volleyball courts, and more. Pets are welcome. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing solutions available can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Columbia website or by calling 1-803-779-4888.

About Redpoint Columbia: Redpoint Columbia is a pet-friendly off-campus housing solution available for students attending the University of South Carolina. The apartment and townhouse floor plans are ideal to share with friends or meet new people. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their fair share of the rent.

Company: Redpoint Columbia

Address: 1050 Southern Dr.

City: Columbia

State: SC

Zip code: 29201

Telephone number: 1-803-779-4888