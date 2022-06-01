AnodynePay Introduces Editable Reminders and E-Statements

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — AnodynePay, a leading medical revenue cycle management (RCM) platform developed by Plutus Health Inc., has launched personalized communication templates. It allows users to edit payment reminders and email-based e-statements before sending them off to patients.

“Personalized communication templates make it easier for medical practices to tailor their collection campaigns. By giving them the power to customize the content, we allow them to optimize their collection efforts, boost patient payments, and ultimately improve their cash flow,” explains Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc.

Users can opt to send a simple email or text reminder with the due amount and the link to the payment page or a full email template with an e-statement attached.

They can quickly drag and drop pre-coded elements from practice-configured settings—such as patient names, account numbers, due amount, contact numbers, etc.— into the template. The values for these elements are pulled from the database and do not need to be hardcoded, making it possible to customize reminder and e-statement templates within minutes.

Often described as one of the most well-designed patient reminder systems available, AnodynePay helps improve payment collection while reducing the cost and effort wasted on generating and mailing paper statements.

“It can take 30 to 40 business days to manually send out paper statements, wait for patients to pay using checks, and deposit these checks to the bank. Our platform cuts this process to less than 1 hour,” says John.

The AnodynePay platform digitizes the patient’s financial journey and simplifies RCM for medical practices of all sizes. Apart from automating payment reminders and e-statements, it allows patients to pay anytime, 24/7, from their phones or computers. It likewise improves transparency and communication to build better patient experiences.

Medical practices interested in trying out AnodynePay can request a demo on www.anodynesimplepay.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Thomas John

Plutus Health Inc.

support@plutushealthinc.com

(469) 242-6053