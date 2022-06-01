Cambridge Home School Online’s Students Proudly Share Their Learning Experiences with the World

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — In recent years, Cambridge Home School Online has emerged as one of the leading online schools across the globe. The institution provides a quality British online education across four homeschooling programs: Primary Prep/Key Stage 2 (ages 7 to 10), Lower School/Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 13), Upper School/IGCSEs (ages 14 to 16), and Sixth Form/AS & A-Levels (ages 17 to 19).

In addition to using an independent curriculum, CHS Online also has a team of MA/MSc/PhD qualified subject specialist teachers on board. Each student is provided one-on-one success coaching and pastoral support. Students are also given access to a vast online library of educational resources, including past papers, videos, exam guides, presentations, and more.

CHS Online’s student body is recognised for securing excellent grades, enjoying an impressive athletic performance, achieving personal and social growth, participating in extracurricular events, and performing well in numerous other facets of life. The institution equips its students with the teaching expertise, tools, and resources they need to succeed.

According to a representative of Cambridge Home School Online, “Our students are very happy with their learning experiences at our institution. While we focus on academic growth, we also ensure that our students enjoy a healthy school-life balance. This helps pupils develop a genuine interest in their studies. Our students particularly enjoy the flexibility offered at CHS Online. In most conventional schools, students are overworked. We steer clear of this approach. Our students work hard and enjoy themselves after school.”

Cambridge Home School Online’s students are applauded for securing excellent grades. In June 2021, 86% of the school’s IGCSE students secured A*s and As in their target subjects. 83% of their A Level students secured two As and a B or higher, as requested by top universities. Moreover, all students who applied received offers from some of the best universities globally.

“Online schooling has helped our students become more confident. Our teachers promptly remove classroom bullies to maintain a safe and healthy online learning environment. They also plan skill-building sessions every week. By building skills like empathy, respect, collaboration, and teamwork, we ensure that our students build each other up and learn better,” they continued.

CHS Online provides parents with 24/7 access to their children’s coursework. By maintaining complete transparency, the online school ensures that parents are always informed about how well their children are progressing.

About Cambridge Home School Online

With over 20 years of experience, Cambridge Home School Online is one of the most trusted institutions across the UK. The online school also provides a quality British online education to students in Europe (including Western Russia), Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Contact Details

Website: https://www.chsonline.org.uk/

Postal Address: Cambridge Online Education Ltd, Suite 2 Pioneer House, Vision Park, Cambridge, CB24 9NL

Phone: +44 (0) 1223 926703

Email: enquiries@chsonline.org.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeHomeSchool/