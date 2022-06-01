Cambridge Home School Online Earns Praise for Using the Most Technologically Advanced Online Teaching Software

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the most prestigious online schools globally, Cambridge Home School Online is recognised for helping students secure stellar grades. The institution offers four key homeschooling programs: Primary Prep/Key Stage 2 (ages 7 to 10), Lower School/Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 13), Upper School/IGCSEs (ages 14 to 16), and Sixth Form/AS & A-Levels (ages 17 to 19).

With over 20 years of experience providing a quality British online education to students, the online school is applauded for its focus on steering pupils towards academic excellence. CHS Online maintains a low student-teacher ratio (8–10 students per group), leverages an independent curriculum, offers one-on-one success coaching and pastoral support to each pupil, and boasts a team of MA/MSc/PhD qualified subject specialist teachers.

Over the years, the institution has continually implemented the most advanced online teaching technology to help students succeed. Presently, CHS Online uses cutting-edge teaching software and offers a vast online library of educational resources. The online school also uses audio-visual technology to increase student engagement and retention rates across classrooms. As students attend their classes from home, they enjoy engaging, stimulating, and interruption-free sessions that further enhance their online learning experience.

According to a representative of Cambridge Home School Online, “We believe that technology is a big part of online schooling. As an institution, we use a top-tier online teaching software to offer a glitch-free, smooth, streamlined, and effective online learning experience to our students.

Our online repository is carefully compartmentalised to help students access essential educational resources and tools for homework and revision. Students can explore our collection of videos, presentations, study guides, worksheets, catch-up lessons, and so much more.”

The institution is extremely particular about transparency and provides parents with 24/7 access to their children’s coursework. Parents remain informed about their child’s progress at all times.

“Our unique approach has helped our students perform exceptionally well. Our pupils secure top grades, play competitive sports, participate in extracurricular events and competitions, develop new skills, explore their hobbies and interests, and become well-rounded individuals.

We take academic, personal, social, moral, and ethical growth seriously. By equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed, we help them excel in numerous facets of their life,” they continued.

CHS Online presently accepts applications from students living in the UK, Europe (including Western Russia), Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

About Cambridge Home School Online

Established in 2002, Cambridge Home School Online is one of the most esteemed international online schools. In addition to providing live regular classes, the school also offers booster classes during the summer vacation. Parents can take a closer look at the school’s admissions process, term dates, and fee structure by exploring the link provided below.

