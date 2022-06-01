Cambridge Home School Online Emerges as the Top Homeschool in South Korea

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past decade, online schooling has gained immense traction in South Korea. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s considered one of the most effective forms of schooling. Presently, there are dozens of online schools across South Korea, especially in notable cities like Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Incheon, Gwangju, Daejeon, Jeju-si, Ulsan, Suwon-si, Changwon, and Suncheon-si, among others. However, not all of these institutions carry the same prestige. Cambridge Home School Online has become the top choice in South Korea owing to its a) impressive faculty, b) low student-teacher ratio, c) experience, d) curriculum, e) booster classes, and f) focus on student mental health.

According to a representative of the institution, “We want our students to perform exceptionally well. South Korean students are incredibly gifted, curious, and hardworking. They must be equipped with the right teaching support and tools.

At CHS Online, we do just that. Our MA/MSc/PhD qualified subject specialist teachers deliver engaging, individualised, retentive, and stimulating lessons. Students pay attention to their classes and absorb optimal levels of knowledge. This helps them secure excellent grades.”

Cambridge Home School Online provides a quality British online education across four homeschooling programs in South Korea: Primary Prep/Key Stage 2 (ages 7 to 10), Lower School/Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 13), Upper School/IGCSEs (ages 14 to 16), and Sixth Form/AS & A-Levels (ages 17 to 19). The institution also boasts an online library of educational resources, including previously recorded catch-up lessons, videos, presentations, teacher guides, past papers, worksheets, and more. Students can access these resources to revise, complete their homework, and prepare for their examinations.

“Our South Korean students perform exceptionally well. Not only do they secure top grades, but they also enjoy a healthy school-life balance. Our pupils play competitive sports, participate in competitions like the Spelling Bee, do volunteer work, and go on family trips. Since online schooling is more flexible yet well-structured, students can benefit from balanced academic, social, and personal growth,” they continued.

Cambridge Home School Online uses a well-rounded, interdisciplinary, and independent curriculum for South Korean students. They also keep the student-teacher ratio low to maximise class engagement and improve class performance. Between 8 and 10 students are taught in a single classroom, no more. The institution is quickly becoming the most esteemed virtual school across South Korea and other parts of the world, including the UK, Europe (including Western Russia), Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

About Cambridge Home School Online

Trusted by thousands of parents and students, CHS Online is a well-established online school. The institution has over 20 years of experience. They can be contacted via the information provided below.

Contact Details

Website: https://www.chsonline.org.uk/

Postal Address: Cambridge Online Education Ltd, Suite 2 Pioneer House, Vision Park, Cambridge, CB24 9NL

Phone: +44 (0) 1223 926703

Email: enquiries@chsonline.org.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeHomeSchool/