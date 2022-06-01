British Parents Entrust Their Children’s Education to Cambridge Home School Online

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — In 2022, online schooling is emerging as one of the most safe, effective, and retentive learning modes for students of all ages. In early 2020, students were introduced to virtual learning owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, online schooling has popularised immensely. Despite having the option of returning to conventional school, many students continue with online learning. Out of the hundreds of virtual schools running across the globe, Cambridge Home School Online has become the top choice for parents in the UK, Europe (including Western Russia), Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

According to a representative of the institution, “Students cannot learn well if they aren’t provided the right knowledge and resources. Our job is to check off all the boxes. Students enrolled at Cambridge Home School Online enjoy a well-balanced, independent, and interdisciplinary curriculum. Our MA/MSc/PhD qualified subject specialist teachers deliver focused lessons to small groups of 8–10 students. As a result, each student receives the attention and one-on-one care they require to secure excellent grades.”

Cambridge Home School Online is recognised for helping students perform exceptionally well in school. Their students secure top grades across four homeschooling programs: Primary Prep/Key Stage 2 (ages 7 to 10), Lower School/Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 13), Upper School/IGCSEs (ages 14 to 16), and Sixth Form/AS & A-Levels (ages 17 to 19). Pupils also enjoy good mental health as their studies are balanced, not burdensome.

“In many conventional schools, students are overworked. We’re often approached by parents who feel frustrated because their children are underperforming at school. More often than not, the underlying reason is exhaustion.

Students feel overwhelmed, fatigued, and worn out when they attend conventional school. Their classes are unnecessarily protracted. As a result, they feel drained.

We structure engaging and well-timed classes that help students a) absorb high levels of knowledge, and b) retain their energy for the day,” they continued.

In June 2021, 86% of Cambridge Home School Online’s IGCSE students secured A*s and As in their target subjects. 83% of their A Level students secured two As and a B or higher, as requested by top universities. Moreover, all students who applied received offers from some of the best universities globally.

Today, CHS Online is considered the most prestigious online school across the globe. As more parents make the switch to online schooling, CHS Online is becoming the easiest choice.

About Cambridge Home School Online

Established in 2002, Cambridge Home School Online has over 20 years of experience in providing a quality British online education to students. The institution boasts hundreds of positive reviews from parents and students. They also offer scholarships and bursaries. Parents can contact the school using the information provided below.

Contact Details

Website: https://www.chsonline.org.uk/

Postal Address: Cambridge Online Education Ltd, Suite 2 Pioneer House, Vision Park, Cambridge, CB24 9NL

Phone: +44 (0) 1223 926703

Email: enquiries@chsonline.org.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeHomeSchool/