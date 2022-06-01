Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) To Help the Vaccine Administration Market to Ride On Converting Healthcare Consumerism Challenges into Opportunities 2021 – 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The vaccine administration market is expected to witness a strong one in the coming years. The current trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it is about the provision of digital solutions that are presented everywhere. What is important is that key stakeholders cannot afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour to make anytime, anywhere access possible. The company is scheduled to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases around the world increases the demand for the development of new vaccines. Vaccine administration is the process of immunization by placing the vaccine at the port of entry so that it comes into contact with the body. There are several preferred routes for administration of the vaccine in the body, such as intramuscular, subcutaneous, intravenous, and oral administration.

The intramuscular route is the preferred route of vaccine administration due to fewer local adverse events. Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic affects more than 78.9 million people worldwide. More than 1.7 million people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

Manufacturers around the world are now focusing on developing vaccines to boost immunity in order to control the adverse impact and death rate due to coronavirus disease. Key market players are also actively pursuing regulatory approval to sell and distribute their COVID-19 vaccine. For example, in December 2020, the US FDA issued emergency use authorization for the distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the US. The administration of the vaccine is very important for increase the immunity of the pediatric and adult population.

Vaccine administration prevents countless cases of disease and disability and saves millions of lives around the world. The event of vaccine administration stimulates the body’s immune system by mimicking infectious viruses and bacteria that cause disease. Proper and safe vaccine administration practice is very important to the effectiveness of the vaccine in the body.

Key manufacturers involved in vaccine development are also focusing on maintaining the form of vaccines, such as solid and liquid, for proper vaccine delivery and effect in the body. However, the rising prevalence of life-threatening infectious diseases and government support for vaccine development are expected to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the vaccine delivery market.

Increasing cases of viral and bacterial diseases and rising mortality rate are the main factors expected to drive the growth of the vaccine administration market. Increasing vaccine development activities across the globe are also anticipated to drive the growth of the vaccine administration market during the forecast periods.

The growing preference for intramuscular vaccine delivery was also anticipated to drive the growth of the vaccine delivery market. However, the strict regulatory scenario and secondary effects on the route of administration of vaccines are also expected to limit the growth of the vaccine administration market to some extent.

Vaccine Administration Market: Segmentation

Based on the route of administration, the vaccine administration market can be segmented as:

intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

oral administration

Others

Based on the disease indication, the vaccine administration market can be segmented as:

Viral diseases

bacterial diseases

On the basis of age group, the vaccine administration market can be segmented as:

Pediatrics

Adults

The demand for the development of new vaccines is increasing in recent years due to the growing pandemic of the coronavirus disease throughout the world. The preference for vaccine delivery to manage the growing burden of COVID-19 is expected to drive the growth of the vaccine delivery market over the years.

Key market players involved in vaccine development are also continually focusing to develop vaccines with lesser side effects in the route of administration of the vaccine as well as in the body for better vaccination result.

Governments of developing and emerging countries taking various initiatives to develop vaccines against infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of vaccine administration market during the forecast periods. However, the long periods of clinical trials and the strict regulation for the approval of vaccines were anticipated to hamper the growth of the vaccine administration market.

Geographically, the US is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in the vaccine delivery market due to its growing healthcare spending and increased funding for vaccine research and development, followed by Europe. The vaccine administration market is expected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific due to the increasing prevalence of viral and bacterial diseases and the growing economy.

However, in South Asian countries such as India and China, the opportunities for market players to develop and sell vaccines are expected to be greater due to the large population and increased government initiatives to develop vaccines during the forecast periods .

Vaccine Administration Market – Key Market Players

Pfizer

AstraZeneca plc. Sanofi Aventis

Merck & Co Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Emerging BioSolutions Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

CSL limited

Whey Institute of India Pvt. Limited.

Bharat Biotech

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Others

