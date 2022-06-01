Sanitized Approach to Drive the Photon-Counting CT Market to Ride On Converting Healthcare Consumerism Challenges into Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Photon Counting CT Market is expected to go digital in the forecast period. With the non-linear journey of the healthcare vertical, personalization is seen as the key to effective healthcare. In addition, patient portals would be launched and refined. Mobile device compatibility would be considered. Specific treatment information or recommendation of certain appointments or services would be personalized. This would be the healthcare vertical in the next period.

The photon counter TC is a very weak optical pulse detection device based on the quantum limit theory of direct detection. This technology has the potential to significantly increase clinical throughput for cardiology, oncology , neurology, and many other clinical CT applications.

Photon-counting CT has the promise of further expanding the clinical capabilities of traditional CT, including visualization of minute details of organ structures, more precise measurement of material density, and better characterization of tissues. . The demand for photon counting-CT is greatly increasing with the increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted almost every industry. But due to COVID-19, the demand for effective diagnostics and treatment has skyrocketed around the world. Major players in the medical device manufacturing market are continually working to meet the growing needs of healthcare providers for imaging solutions.

Global photon counting computed tomography had both a positive and negative impact, due to the global block, the movement of patients for routine check-ups was disturbed. But at the same time, photon counting CT is considered as an effective diagnostic test, which is leading the growth of photon counting CT market.

The growing demand for early detection of chronic diseases worldwide is the main factor driving the photon counting CT market. Changing lifestyle habits such as tobacco use, smoking along with increasing levels of air pollution will further increase the prevalence of cancer.

Photon counting CT scanner is used for effective diagnosis of diseases. The increased incidence of risk factors such as obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the aspects that openly cause strokes. The increase in stroke cases will cause the market to grow. In addition, the increasing demand for world-class healthcare infrastructure and significant improvements in imaging technologies are likely to drive the growth of the photon counting CT market.

However, the high cost of photon counting CT systems and the lack of skilled professionals in developing regions may restrict the photon counting CT market growth. Furthermore, strict regulations in some regions hamper the growth of the global photon counting CT market.

Photon Counting Computed Tomography Market – Segmentation

The global photon counting CT market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

On the basis of product type, the global Photon Counting CT market can be segmented as:

Single channel counting system

Multi-channel counting system

Based on Application, the Global Photon Counting CT Market can be segmented as:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Based on the end user, the Global Photon Counting CT Market can be segmented as follows:

hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Imaging and Research Centers

Based on product type, the single channel counting systems segment is expected to hold a major share in the global photon counting CT market.

Based on the application, the cardiology segment is likely to dominate the global photon counting CT market due to the increasing demand for early diagnosis of cardiac disorders. According to the end user, the hospital segment is likely to dominate the global photon counting CT market as they serve as the main center for disease diagnosis and treatment.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global photon counting computed tomography market due to the rapid adoption of advanced technology and the increasing introduction of various medical devices for early diagnosis and treatment. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region due to technological advancement and rising cancer prevalence.

According to the European Union, the number of people diagnosed with cancer each year in Europe will increase from the current 3.5 million to more than 4.3 million by 2035. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in the global photon counting CT market. due to the increase in the geriatric population and health care spending, while MEA is projected to show a minimal growth rate due to the lack of advanced technologies in the region.

Key Participants Operating in the Global Photon Counting CT Market are:

perkinelmer

PicoQuant

Becker & Hickl GmbH

Hidex Oy

Quantum identification (IDQ)

Photok

thorlabs inc.

GE Health

Others

