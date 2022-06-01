The Surgical Loupes And Camera Market To Revolve Around Home-Based Care At A CAGR Of 9%

New York, United States, 2022-June-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Surgical Loupes And Camera Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 9% in the upcoming period by the year 2029. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used for accessing information as well as reports while handling patients or without having to leave their existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command, or making supportive data appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical in future.

Worldwide sales of surgical dental loupes and cameras are likely to reach ~ US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2019, unveils the new research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR). According to the report, the surgical dental loupes and cameras market is estimated to grow by ~7% Y-O-Y by the end of 2020, primarily influenced by the recent advancements in the surgical dental loupes and cameras market.

According to the report, increasing incidences of various dental diseases such as dental caries and periodontal diseases are factors expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the surgical dental loupes and cameras market. Also, key players operating in surgical dental loupes and cameras market are continuously introducing new products to enhance their product portfolio and to cater to client requirements, which in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the surgical dental loupes and cameras market over the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung

Rose Micro Solutions

L.A. Lens

ErgonoptiX

North-southern Electronics Limited

Designs For Vision Inc.

Enova Illumination

SurgiTel

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

SheerVision Incorporated

Xenosys Co., Ltd.

Greater Preference for Lightweight Loupes Complementing the Growth of

Most of the dental surgeons are nowadays opting for light weight loupes as they are more comfortable to wear and in the long term, reduces tension and other complications such as strain on eyes and headache. All surgical dental loupes utilize extremely lightweight materials. Light weight surgical dental loupes allow straight posture and improved ergonomics while as ultra-lightweight loupes offer the maximal comfort. Thus, there is an increasing demand for lightweight surgical dental loupes globally which in turn is anticipated to surge the growth of the global surgical dental loupes and cameras market.

Integration of HD Camera to Shape Demand for Surgical Dental Loupes and Cameras

Many dental clinicians are nowadays opting for lightweight surgical dental loupe-mounted camera allowing unbiased representation of patient’s present condition, progression of treatment, and eventual outcome. Current digital visualization technology has advanced significantly in particular digital visualization technology in combination with surgical dental loupes as well as surgical headlights. This idea is leading to higher adoption of surgical dental loupes and cameras among dental practitioners in diagnosis and treatment of various dental disorders, thus contributing to the overall growth of the surgical dental loupes and cameras market.

Entry of Wireless Headlights to Offer a New Dimension to Surgical Dental Loupes and Cameras

Current LED cables are cumbersome and less reliable. Hence, a number of leading surgical dental loupes and cameras manufacturers are focusing on introducing advanced technologies in order to remain competitive in the surgical dental loupes and cameras market. One such innovation includes cordless headlights in order to deliver superior and improved visualization. These possess the capability to get paired with all kinds of loupe eliminating the need for any buttons and knobs, are lighter, and more importantly allows clinicians to control the light while improving the quality of working experience. The introduction of these wireless headlights is expected to boost the growth of the surgical dental loupes and cameras market over the forecast period.

Are Surgical Microscopes Outpacing Surgical Dental Loupes and Cameras with Better Technology and Ergonomics?

Entry of surgical microscopes in dentistry may affect sales of surgical dental loupes and cameras in the near future. Cosmetic dentistry, endodontic, and periodontics surgery require a clear field of view, which is difficult to obtain through surgical dental loupes and cameras. This is exposing the surgical dental loupes and cameras manufacturers with increased risk of revenue concentration and hence hampering potential growth of the surgical dental loupes and cameras market in the near future.

Various hospitals and dental clinics are now shifting from surgical dental loupes and cameras to fully-fledged surgical microscope. Hence, by providing both intense focused light as well as a high degree of magnification, dental operating microscopes are becoming an important armory among various endodontics. This factor in turn is limiting the growth of the surgical dental loupes and cameras market.

