R. Riveter to sport premium, local handbags at the US Women’s Open

North Carolina, USA, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — A pleasant surprise awaits the many participants at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club from June 2 to June 5. Visitors and athletes alike will get to experience the local handbags designed, produced and assembled in the U.S. R. Riveter’s mission is to provide women with mobile, flexible income opportunities that work for her. Each bag comes with a yellow support tag, hand-dyed by a Remote Riveter, as an ode to military cause ribbons.

R.Riveter was founded on the American ideal that opportunity and innovation, when combined with determination, will create a positive impact. R. Riveter is a company that provides opportunities to military spouses across the country to create beautiful and meaningful handbags that represent the stories of each woman who worked on them. Their business model allows these women to have productive and flexible careers while following their military spouses from one assignment to the next.

As military spouses themselves, Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse know first hand this struggle, to prevent any other military spouses from ever facing this struggle again they co-founded the operation in a garage in 2011 and have grown the business to a network of hundreds of Riveters near and far.

For a sport dominated by men, it’s only appropriate that R. Riveter hits the course to show everyone the many brilliant things women can do. Join in on the celebration of the local vernacular, excellence in women’s sports and the American dream in this year’s U.S. Women’s Open and visit their booth and take a whack at their fine selection of expertly crafted handbags.

To know more about the R. Riveter and their products, visit https://www.rriveter.com.