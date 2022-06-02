Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market is expected to exceed US$ 354 Mn at a stable CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2025

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market 2022

The Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.

The global market for host cell contaminant testing market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025. The market is expected to touch a US$ 354 Mn by the end of 2025.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a report titled “Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025).” The report states that the healthcare industry is transforming at a rapid pace and is venturing into different possibilities for research and development of new technologies. Several government and regulatory bodies of various countries are adopting various cost containment measures to reduce healthcare burden, especially in developed economies.

This shift from volume- to value based system is driven by various measures taken by governments, providers, payers and life sciences companies, which include outcome-based pricing, profit and risk sharing, price control and competitive tendering. The value-based healthcare system will help in achieving maximum value for the money spent on healthcare and thus, improve the outcomes through integrated care pathways, but at the same time will levy pricing pressure on the biopharmaceutical companies and may impact the investment in R&D of innovative medical treatment technologies.

Key Companies-

The companies operating in the market are Cisbio Bioassays, Cygnus Technologies LLC (A Maravai Lifesciences Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., BioGenes GmbH, ForteBio (A Pall Company), Molecular Devices LLC, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and ProteinSimple (a Biotech Brand), among others. These companies are highly focusing on research and development.