Worldwide Demand For Liver Cancer Is Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 8.2% Over The Next Ten Years| Fact.MR study

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Test Type (AFP Tests for Liver Cancer Diagnostics, LFTs for Liver Cancer Diagnostics, Biopsy for Liver Cancer Diagnostics), By End-User & Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

This revised research analysis on the liver cancer market by skilled analysts at Fact.MR predicts the industry to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% over the next ten years. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, offers in-depth insights on aspects such as risks, opportunities, growth drivers, restraints, etc. The global liver cancer diagnostics market was found to be worth US$ 10 Bn in 2020, and is expected to expand 2X by the end of 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Liver Cancer Diagnostics market survey report:

Illumina Inc.

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Biocept Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Liver Cancer Diagnostics Industry Survey

By Test Type: AFP Tests for Liver Cancer Diagnostics LFTs for Liver Cancer Diagnostics Biopsy for Liver Cancer Diagnostics Others

By End User: Hospital-associated Labs Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Others



