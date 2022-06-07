Centurion University offers B.Sc Radiology Course in Bhubaneswar Odisha with 100% Placement Support

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a major educational institution in India that offers a Bachelor of Science in Radiology & Imaging Technology course in its Bhubaneswar campus in Odisha. Students can get the promise of full placement support after they pass out of the program successfully.

About the Course

The B.Sc in Radiology and Imaging Technology course is a graduate program that spans 3 years. The profession of Medical Radiography and Imaging is related to the direct use of radiation – mainly X-rays, in the diagnosis of diseases and evaluation of trauma. For many years, Medical imaging research has been a foundation in medical assessment and diagnosis.

To be approved for this course, students must have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the branches of Medicine (BDS / MBBS), Veterinary / Pharmacy/ Agriculture/ Life Science. To pass out of the course successfully, students need to pursue it for at least 3 academic years and pass the tests as mentioned under the applicable scheme. They must have finished the compulsory 6-month internship in the previous semester.

Centurion University confers the “Bachelor of Science in Radiology and imaging Laboratory Technology (B.Sc.-RIT)” on students once they finish the 3-year program with success.

Placement Assurance

After successfully passing this course, students can obtain jobs as Medical imaging professionals in physicians’ offices, clinics, private and community hospitals, medical centers, and more. Candidates will need to go through a 6-month period of internship in a fully equipped Diagnostics Centre/hospital having state of an art Radiology & Imaging laboratory facility that satisfies the norms laid down by the University.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

A top academic institution in India, The Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) imparts cutting-edge education to students to make them fit for the 21st-century workforce. Its academic campuses are situated in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Visit https://cutm.ac.in/department/medical-radiation-technology-college-bhubaneswar/ for more details.

Media Contact

CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT (CUTM)

17, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar PIN – 751009, Dist: Khurda, India.

Phone no: +91 (0674) 2596228

Fax no: +91 (0674) 2596229.

Facebook ID: m.me/centurionuniversity.

Email id: admissions@cutm.ac.in.