Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Hungary Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company’s office in Hungary.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Hungary office was established in 1997 in Budapest, the capital city. The country is known for its passion, hard work and innovation, with the second-most Olympic gold medals per capita, and the 13th-most Nobel Prizes per capita.

Future Electronics’ Hungary branch is rich in industry knowledge and experience, with several team members working there for over 10 years.

“Our experienced sales team is there to support our customers in Hungary during these challenging times in our industry,” said Zsolt Szabo, Country Manager for Hungary. “Over the last 25 years we have proven the many unique benefits and value Future Electronics can bring to its customers and suppliers, and we look forward to continuing this success over the next 25 years!”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Hungary team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

