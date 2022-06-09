Keith Oswald Chief of Equity and Wellness at School District of Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County, FL, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Keith Oswald is a top-notch educator having experience as a productive and creative Chief of Equity and Wellness for the School District of Palm Beach County. Over the years, as a successful professional, He has provided many valuable services for the school district. He ensured the availability of world-class education for each and every student. He also prioritizes the professional development of teachers and principals.

He has been diligently serving the School district of Palm Beach County since May 1993 when he began his career as a teacher. His expertise in the field and leadership traits helped him gain a promotion soon to Assistant Principal at Coral Reef Elementary and Manatee Elementary.

As the Principal at Boynton Beach Community High School, he took a six year in a row “D” rated school and moved it to a rating of a “B” and the graduation rate from 66% to 80% .

When He was appointed as the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning and Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Learning Environment. He made quality STEM instruction possible by establishing a partnership with the University of Florida by partnering with numerous local funders. In addition, he carved out effective strategies for re-enrollment of non-graduates with unconventional methods to help them graduate and many other projects to support schools throughout the county.

His appointment as the Chief Academic Officer at the School District of Palm Beach County made possible the achievement of a 90% Graduation Rate for district-operated schools.

His success at his following job earned him a promotion to the post of Deputy Superintendent Chief of Schools. He made many important decisions like the support of the budget that exceeded 4 billion dollars.

The district school saw an all-time high graduation rate of 95% for district-operated schools and 88.1% for charter schools.

Also, during his present duty as the chief of equity and wellness, he has been very active in providing support to schools for students mental and behavioral health as well as resources for reducing discipline issues on school campuses.

Keith Oswald has his degree of Education Specialist, Educational Leadership, from Florida Atlantic University

A Master of Education, Educational Leadership from the same university.

A Bachelor of Science, Exceptional Education and Elementary Education, a degree from State University College, Buffalo, NY.

Associates of Humanities, Liberal Arts, from Niagara County Community College, Sanborn, NY

Keith Oswald has proved himself as a leader in the crucial times of the start of the pandemic. He led his team of district leaders through every single step necessary for combating the pandemic. He always keeps a positive relationships with all employees. His connections with the community has been an invaluable resource and support for schools and students.