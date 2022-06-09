Tarps Now® Issues Guide Focusing Benefits of Hay Tarp Use to Protect a Vital Agricultural Commodity

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to issue a guide focused on helping farms and agricultural firms with a guide focused on the benefits and uses of Hay Tarps. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its 2022 Prospective Plantings Report that came out earlier this spring, estimates that the United States acreage dedicated to dry hay production might be the lowest since 1907. This prediction in the report is based on producer surveys generated in the first half of March.

According to the Prospective Plantings Report, United States hay producers plan on harvesting approximately 50.3 million acres in 2022. This is down 1 percent from 2021, which has the potential to be the lowest in 115 years. With less hay predicted to be on the market, and inflation of energy and a wide range of commodities are negatively impacting agricultural producers, protecting with Hay Tarps is vital for cost effective support of livestock.

Effectiveness and efficiency around any farm operations in all areas of the business is critical as margins become tighter and tighter as sourcing for materials and supplies is tougher and fuel prices are astronomical. This is the case when protecting and storing hay, which is the third largest crop in the United States in terms of harvest acres. Upwards of 25 percent hay crop losses can be incurred from exposure and weathering.

Hay Tarps are engineered using heavy-duty polyethylene that is completely waterproof as well as UV ray, mildew, and rot resistant. In addition, Hay Tarps help eliminate moisture buildup that is vital in keeping the hay in the best condition possible. These materials create breathability, allowing air to circulate, which helps moisture to also move freely. If water and moisture does not have the room to evaporate, it will accumulate and seriously affect the hay bales. Details on these products are as follows:

Product Information

https://www.tarpsnow.com/hay-tarp.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/hay-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/blog/benefits-of-hay-tarps

