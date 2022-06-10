Bankai Group To Attend The CC Berlin 2022 Edition Of Events As Gold Sponsor

Garden City, NY, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is excited to participate in the 9th EUROPE 2022 GCCM – Berlin as a Gold Sponsor- the telecom industry’s most awaited telecom event. Bankai Group will also be exhibiting at the 5th annual Hybrid CC-Mobile Messaging Summit designed for Telco Wholesale players and Enterprise companies on 22-23 June 2022.

Carrier Community is a leading Global Telecom Club established in 2008, enabling an industry networking platform for wholesale telecom service providers. CC awards have introduced more than 70+ categories for the 2022 edition. Team Bankai will be available for discussions at Stall/Table No: G22 at the Europe 2022 GCCM and Stall/Table No: S1 at the CC-Mobile Messaging Summit. Schedule a meeting and let us catch up on discussions around innovations and personalized solutions.