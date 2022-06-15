Studio52 features in Top Arab World Startups and Companies

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Adding another feature to its cap of achievements, Studio 52 has featured in the prestigious list of 69 Top Arab World Startups and Companies. Being the most sought after in the world in the field of media production and communication, the company has made a name for itself in the market in a very short span of time.

Established in 1977, Studio 52 is one of Arab’s top media production companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Australia and is soon to mark its presence in the UK. The company with an exemplary clientele offers an array of best quality media production services like video and audio production, photography and more.

Studio 52 is a well-known name in the market for everything under video production from animation, time-lapse, safety videos to corporate, aerial videos and live streaming.

The audio services they offer include IVR recordings, phone hold messages, radio commercials, dubbing and voice over services. Whereas their photography services are there to provide amazing snaps in corporate, industrial, event, architectural, product, fashion, 360 degree and aerial photography.

All the magic they do is given wings to in the most prominent place in Dubai. Studio52’s all-inclusive studio is where all the complex work happens and excellent services are delivered. Their team of professional experts who bring lot of energy and passion to the table. From experienced industry experts that come with a variety of expertise to freshers that understand the young millennial audience, they possess a team that is a perfect blend of energy, expertise and the right drive to cater to all of brand’s communication needs.

Everything from the pre-production or the scripting level to post production i.e. the airing it on screen level, Studio 52’s talented in-house team of creative talents are some of the best ones in the market. The team is committed to offering best of services at the most affordable rates. The company is one of the most trusted media productions & communication partner for clients across the Middle East.

They have assisted some of the top companies in the Middle East to produce videos which have helped them pitch their story & elevate their brand. In the 40+ years of experience in the industry, Studio 52 has been successfully partnered with a number of reputed organizations and have raised their client’s total company turnover every single time. And the number of companies they are associated with is only growing stronger and stronger by the day.