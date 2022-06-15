Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market Report Explored in Latest Research Forecast Period Forecoming Years

There have been quite a number of cases which have gathered the limelight and showed the need of security at some places. At airports there have been many screening methods which check physical security of the whole place. Further to this, physical intrusion detection systems were also brought in, which together with other security technologies were able to improve the overall security for the airports in a country.

Physical intrusion detection systems as the name suggests looks at just taking care of the physical security aspect and not logical access which would have included password access or system access etc.

Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Layered security reflecting utilization of multiple levels of security equip the system with redundancies that improve system’s ability to detect, assess and track intruders who are seeking unauthorized access to secure areas or facilities and its customization property. This is driving the market for Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems across the globe.

One of the restraint for Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market is lack of absolute security which leads to cases of smuggling and other activities to prevail and keep the old belief of manned security alive.

Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market: Segmentation

The Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market can be segmented on the basis of component, end-user, type, and region.

On the basis of component the Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market can be segmented into;

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service
    • Consulting Service
    • Integration Service

On the basis of end-user the Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market can be segmented into;

  • Critical Infrastructure
  • BFSI
  • Industrial
  • Government
  • Educational Institutes
  • Enterprise

On the basis of type the Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market can be segmented into;

  • Keypad
  • Access Control
  • Biometrics
  • Smart Card
  • Video Surveillance
  • Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention
  • Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection
  • Others

The segmentation tells about the types in which the system is available in the market.

Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to early adoption of this technology in the region. North America region is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market are:

  • Anixter International
  • Axis Communications
  • Flir Systems
  • Honeywell International
  • Senstar
  • Tyco and Others

Regional analysis for Physical Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market includes

  • North America Market
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America Market
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe Market
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Nordic
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe Market
    • Poland
    • Russia
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market
    • Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
    • China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan Market
  • Middle East and Africa Market
    • GCC Countries
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

