Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player

The global automotive transmission oil filter market was estimated at US$ 2.0 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automotive transmission oil filters are gaining significant traction in the market due to their multiple benefits – smooth operation of vehicles, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions. High demand for automotive transmission oil filters is being witnessed for use in both, luxury and commercial vehicles. The high replacement rate of automotive transmission oil filters in agricultural and commercial vehicles will primarily drive overall aftermarket growth.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market Study

Automatic transmission (AT) vehicles have gained higher demand owing to worsening traffic congestions and rising emphasis on ride comfort. Relatively higher installation rate of transmission oil filters in AT vehicles is creating substantial growth opportunities for the market.

Transmission oil filters are increasingly being utilized in compact and mid-size passenger vehicles. However, the replacement rate for transmission oil filters in tractors is comparatively higher than passenger and commercial vehicles.

Vehicle owners prefer authorized service stations until the end of the warranty period. After that, independent service stations gain an upper hand due to their affordability.

Reusable filters are nearly ten times more expensive than disposable ones, and find significant application in sport and racing or super cars.

Pressure filters are more often preferred in vehicles with manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, and continuously variable transmission systems, which require high-level purity of transmission fluid.

Polyester media, owing to the use of synthetic materials, is anticipated to be the prominent choice for transmission oil filter manufacturers.

“Manufacturers of automotive transmission oil filters are using high-quality nonwoven composite media to improve fluid filtration and ensure long-lasting transmission. Out of every 100 filters sold around the world, less than ten filters are sold through online sales channels; however, the ratio is expected to increase in the favor of the online segment by end of the forecast period,” says a PMR Analyst.

Key Players to Retain Strong Market Positions

The automotive transmission oil filter market is fairly fragmented, with a number of global as well domestic players. Tier-I manufacturers in the global automotive transmission oil filter market, such as IBS Filtran GmbH, Fram Group IP LLC, Champion Laboratories Inc., and Mann-Hummel, are focusing on adding diverse products to their e-Commerce network and building proprietary channels to increase their customer reach.

