Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market expected to drive growth through Forecoming Years made by top research firm

As per a PMR report, the global ANPR system market generated a revenue of US 2.2 Bn in 2019, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of almost 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems can detect, recognize, and analyze vehicles. The video analytics software built into recognition technology also monitors in real-time, without distraction, and adds significant advantages in live-monitored and incident analysis operations.

Video analytics allows improving operational performance and increased monitoring. Also, video analytics motion detection can be used to record onsite and general vehicle movement, improve security for operators and users, provide road rule enforcement, and facilitate automated control of vehicle barriers, gates, and bollards. Increasing number of vehicle thefts is also boosting the growth of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Jenoptik, Siemens, Kapsch TrafficCom, Blue Star Limited, Sensys Gatso, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Genetec Inc., PlateSmart Technologies, Vaxtor Technologies, AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Amplicon Liveline, RoadPixel, titanHz, Tattile s.r.l., Tensor plc, A&H Software House, Inc. (Luxriot), ARH Inc., Globe Protection Ltd., CathexisVision, CARRIDA Technologies and more.

Key Takeaways from ANPR System Market Study

The ANPR software segment is expected to gain significant share in the automatic number plate recognition system market, due to increasing automation parking.

ANPR applications recognize and detect vehicle numbers automatically when they are in view of CCTV cameras, which drives market growth.

The mobile ANPR sensors segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the automatic number plate recognition system market, owing to increased demand for mobiles to identify and tag vehicle citation for expired parking.

Increasing adoption of (ANPR systems in commercial vehicle parking is anticipated to result in significant dominance of North America in the automatic number plate recognition system market.

With COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions in place, increased need to monitor traffic, people, and various locations is leading to heightened demand for ANPR systems.

“With increasing adoption of ANPR cameras for smart cities for parking management and traffic surveillances, demand for ANPR systems is increasing rapidly. These systems are used for vehicle identification, faster traffic management, smart parking, and prevention of car thefts, all of which would drive market growth over the coming years,” says a PMR analyst.

Technological Advancements in Traffic Surveillance to Boost Market Growth

Adoption of ANPR systems is increasing for traffic surveillance, as these systems are used for measuring speed, and are capable of detecting traffic violations as well. ANPR cameras are primarily used for identifying stationary vehicles and capture license plate information of moving vehicles up to a speed up to 200 km/hr. ANPR cameras can also detect traffic offenses such as wrong-side directions, solid lane crossing, red light crossing, not using safety belts, exceeding speed limits, and much more.

