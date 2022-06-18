Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy Turns Dreams into Careers

Hillside, Illinois, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy is pleased to announce they turn dreams into careers. They run a stellar beauty school supervised by seasoned professionals to ensure students get the hands-on experience required to perform the job well.

At Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy, a student interested in working in the beauty industry will enroll in classes to help prepare for a lucrative career. Their team has more than 50 years of combined experience in the beauty industry, allowing them to share their valuable experiences with their students. They understand this career’s importance and strive to prepare them for work in the industry. Their team offers cosmetology and nail technology courses and continuing education for individuals already working in the beauty industry.

Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy offers flexible schedules with full and part-time programs with day and night classes to help students learn around their busy schedules. The low student-to-teacher ratio and one-on-one attention ensure every student learns as effectively as possible. The beauty school offers financial aid and career placement assistance to help every student achieve their dream career.

Anyone interested in learning about how they turn dreams into beauty careers can find out more by visiting the Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy website or calling 1-708-649-9088.

About Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy: Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy is a full-service beauty school offering full and part-time day and night courses to prepare individuals for a beauty career. Their team has more than 50 years of combined experience to give their students the training they need to succeed. Students can apply for financial aid to make their training more affordable.

Company: Ms. Roberts Beauty Academy
Address: 552 Mannheim Rd. Suite A
City: Hillside
State: IL
Zip code: 60162
Telephone number: 1-708-649-9088
Email address: info@msroberts-academy.com

