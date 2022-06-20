Global Demand For Industrial Floor Scrubbers Is Expect To Reflect Impressive Growth With An Estimated CAGR Of Over 8% Through 2030| Fact.MR Study

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market By Type(Ride-on Scrubbers, Robotic Scrubbers, Walk-behind Scrubbers), By Application (Government, Hospitality, Retail & Food, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Transportation), By Region – Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is expected to reflect impressive growth surpassing a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn in 2020, with an estimated CAGR of over 8% CAGR through 2030. Industrial floor scrubbers are machines used for cleaning purposes as a viable alternative to conventional buckets and mops. These products are characterized by higher efficiency and ease of use, and find roles in a number of industrial settings including warehousing, healthcare, hospitality, and transport among others.

Key Segments of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

Fact.MR’s report on the industrial floor scrubber market offers data classified into three major segments-type, application, and region. This report offers essential data about the essential market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type
  • Ride-on Scrubbers
  • Robotic Scrubbers
  • Walk-behind Scrubbers
Application
  • Government
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
  • Hospitality
  • Manufacturing & Warehousing
  • Retail & Food
  • Transportation
  • Others
Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

