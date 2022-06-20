Global Sales Of Pea Milk Is Projected To Flourish At A Gargantuan CAGR Of Around 10% Over 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Pea Milk Market By Flavour (Original, Chocolate, Vanilla, Barista), By Sweetness (Sweetened, Unsweetened), By Pack Size (8 Oz, 25 -32 Oz, 48 Oz), By Packaging (Tetra Pack, PET Bottles), By Sales Channel, By End Use, By Region – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Newly published Fact.MR data on the pea milk industry forecasts the market to each US$ 138 Mn by 2031. The growing popularity of vegan products has shifted consumer attention toward plant-based milk. According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 40 Mn by 2021-end. The product’s creamy texture and higher nutritional content than other plant-based milk are the key reasons for consumer choice, which bodes well for the pea milk market’s growth in the coming years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Pea Milk Market Survey Report:

  • Ripple Foods
  • Sproud
  • Bolthouse Farms
  • Snappea Foods
  • Qwrkee Foods Ltd
  • Devon Garden Foods
  • VLY Foods
  • Nestle SA
  • Freedom Foods
  • Mighty Pea
  • Drinkstar
  • Asia Pte Ltd

Key Segments Covered

  • Flavor

    • Original Flavored Pea Milk
    • Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk
    • Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk
    • Barista Flavored Pea Milk

  • Sweetness

    • Sweetened Pea Milk
    • Unsweetened Pea Milk

  • Pack Size

    • 8 oz Pea Milk Packs
    • 25-32 oz Pea Milk Packs
    • 48 oz Pea Milk Packs

  • Packaging Material

    • Pea Milk in Tetra Packs
    • Pea Milk in PET Bottles

  • End User

    • Pea Milk for Individual Consumers
    • Pea Milk for HoReCa
    • Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes

  • Sales Channel

    • Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores
    • Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Pea Milk Market report provide to the readers?

  • Pea Milk fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Pea Milk player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Pea Milk in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Pea Milk.

The report covers following Pea Milk Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Pea Milk market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Pea Milk
  • Latest industry Analysis on Pea Milk Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Pea Milk Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Pea Milk demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Pea Milk major players
  • Pea Milk Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Pea Milk demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Pea Milk Market report include:

  • How the market for Pea Milk has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Pea Milk on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Pea Milk?
  • Why the consumption of Pea Milk highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

