Alight Tempe Offers Convenient Student Housing Near Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Tempe is pleased to announce they provide convenient student housing for those attending Arizona State University. The off-campus housing complex allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Students living at Alight Tempe can choose the ideal floor plan to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The complex offers two, three, and four-bedroom options to give students the flexibility to customize their living environment. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, and wired Internet access. The monthly amenity fee covers unlimited electricity, water, and sewer.

Alight Tempe has created a comfortable, enjoyable student living environment with community amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, two swimming pools with hot tubs, a basketball court, a rooftop deck with a fire pit and grilling stations, and a new clubhouse, and more. Pets are welcome in select apartments. Residents can enjoy various social events held throughout the year and bring their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Tempe website or calling 1-480-966-3300.

About Alight Tempe: Alight Tempe is an off-campus housing community offering student housing to individuals attending Arizona State University. The complex offers two, three, and four-bedroom apartments with per-person rental rates to make student living comfortable and affordable. They have built a good quality of life for students while remaining close to campus.

Company: Alight Tempe

Address: 1900 E Apache Blvd

City: Tempe

State: AZ

Zip code: 85281

Telephone number: 1-480-966-3300