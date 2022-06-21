Konvekta Ltd – Precision Engineered Air Control Equipment

London, UK, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — At Konvekta we design manufacture and supply a broad range of ventilation products to satisfy all air control needs. These products include everything to fulfil your damper requirements from low leakage energy-saving volume control dampers, or our innovative corrosion-resistant PVC dampers, to heavy-duty stainless steel dampers.

We have worked with a variety of clients on projects in a number of industries including Commercial, Industrial, Education, Medical/Pharmaceutical, Restaurants, and Utilities.

We are incredibly proud to bring to you our full range of products, which we believe demonstrates our commitment to quality and innovation and customer satisfaction. If you have any queries, our technical engineers are available to assist you with your requirements.