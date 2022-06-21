Lark Bellingham Offers Student Apartments Near Western Washington University

Posted on 2022-06-21

Bellingham, Washington, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Bellingham is pleased to announce they offer student apartments near Western Washington University. They have built a comfortable living environment to help students enjoy an independent lifestyle close to the campus.

At Lark Bellingham, students will find two and three-bedroom floor plans that provide students with a bedroom with a private bathroom. Students can live with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. The per-person rental rate paid by each resident includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Reserved parking is available at an affordable monthly rate.

Lark Bellingham offers luxurious amenities to make student living more enjoyable, including a meditation room, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, club rooms with gaming tables, and a sand volleyball court. Some apartments in the complex allow pets. Residents are invited to regularly scheduled social events and can bring their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments available near Western Washington University can find out more by visiting the Lark Bellingham website or calling 1-360-778-1500.

About Lark Bellingham: Lark Bellingham is an off-campus housing complex for Western Washington University students. The complex offers several floor plans and luxurious amenities to ensure students can live their best lives while staying close to the campus. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need without worrying about whether their roommates can pay their fair share.

Company: Lark Bellingham
Address: 800 Viking Circle
City: Bellingham
State: WA
Zip code: 98229
Telephone number: 1-360-778-1500

