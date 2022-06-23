Zyanna: An Exclusive Tea Wholesaler of Finest Quality Tea in India

Howrah, India, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Zyanna is an exclusive tea wholesaler of the finest quality tea in India. We are one of India’s most trusted tea companies. Our teas blend organic and modern methods perfectly, delivering the best quality tea.

Our Story

Zyanna is an exclusive tea wholesaler based in India. We procure and supply some of the finest quality teas from the country. We offer a wide range of teas, including black, green, white, oolong, and herbal teas. Our teas are sourced from the best gardens and estates in India and are of the highest grade. Our teas are enjoyed by tea connoisseurs all over the world.

We take great pride in our work and are passionate about providing our customers with the best possible experience. We strive to provide exceptional service and only sell the highest quality products. We believe everyone should enjoy tea and are committed to making our teas accessible to all.

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about us. We hope that you will enjoy our teas as much as we do.

How We Source Tea

Regarding sourcing tea, we at Zyanna only settle for the best of the best. We work closely with growers and producers in India to ensure we always get the most delicate quality tea leaves. We have built strong relationships with these growers and are constantly searching for new tea sources to bring you the best possible selection.

Our customers demand the highest quality tea, and we are committed to providing it. We go above and beyond to ensure that every batch of tea we receive meets our strict standards. We taste-test every tea before it is approved for sale, and we only sell teas that we would personally drink ourselves.

We’re always happy to chat about tea! We believe that excellent sourcing tea starts with working closely with great growers. If you have any questions about our sourcing process or the teas we carry, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

What Makes Us Different

When it comes to tea, India is one of the leading countries in both production and consumption. And within India, there are many different types of tea with their unique flavour profiles. So, what makes Zyanna stand out amongst the rest?

For starters, we only work with the most delicate quality tea leaves. This ensures that our teas have a rich flavour and aroma that you can’t find anywhere else. We also have a wide variety of teas to choose from, so you can always find the perfect one for your taste.

Our team of expert tea blenders has created unique combinations you won’t find anywhere else. But what sets us apart is our exclusive blends. Whether you’re looking for a soothing cup of chamomile tea or a refreshing cup of green tea, we’ve got you covered.

So why not give us a try? We’re sure you’ll be hooked on our delicious teas in no time!

Our Commitment

We at Zyanna are committed to providing our customers with the finest quality tea available in India. We source our tea from the best plantations in the country and use only the freshest leaves to produce our teas. Our commitment to quality means we only sell teas that meet our high standards, ensuring that our customers can confidently enjoy a cup of Zyanna tea.

Contact:

35/5 Ichapur Road, Bijoy Bhawan

Howrah, WB 711101, India

contact@zyanna.com

+91 900 7523 900