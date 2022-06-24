Family Dental Care Offers Virtual Consultations

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Family Dental Care is pleased to announce that they now offer virtual consultations to simplify seeking dental care. Their experienced team provides virtual consultations to evaluate a patient’s oral health and determine whether they require treatment.

At Family Dental Care, patients schedule virtual consultations to meet with a dental professional and discuss their needs. While dental care isn’t feasible through telehealth appointments, it’s an excellent starting point to determine an effective personalized treatment plan. Patients can then schedule procedures to complete their treatment plan.

Family Dental Care offers general, restorative, and cosmetic dental treatments for the whole family. Their experienced team performs procedures like dental implants, Invisalign, Botox, and endodontics. They accept most insurance policies to provide patients with affordable dental care, while patients without insurance can enroll in a discount treatment plan to make dental care prices more reasonable. They believe everyone deserves the best dental care and strive to offer treatment options that meet each patient’s unique needs and budget.

Anyone interested in learning about virtual consultations for dental care can find out more by visiting the Family Dental Care website or calling 1-773-358-1144.

About Family Dental Care: Family Dental Care is a full-service dental office with two locations providing reliable dental care to patients of all ages. Patients can turn to their team for general, cosmetic, and restorative care to ensure a lifetime of healthy smiles. Their caring, compassionate staff work closely with patients to build a personalized treatment plan that helps them smile with pride.

Company: Family Dental Care

Address: 1426 West Belmont Ave, #1

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60657

Telephone number: 1-773-358-1144

Email address: familydentalcare60657@gmail.com