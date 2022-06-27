Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Waterproofing Membranes Industry Overview

The global waterproofing membranes market size is likely to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Growing advancement in infrastructure and construction activities coupled with a rise in demand for wastewater and water management is expected to drive the market. Biomembranes are expected to witness a high adoption trend in the coming future owing to the increasing product demand in green-building construction. In addition, government support to replace old buildings with new ones is opening new growth avenues for the construction industry, which, in turn, is adding growth to the market.

The market is highly dependent upon the dynamic of the raw material supply chain. Although all types of products including cementitious, bituminous, polyurethane, and others are used for manufacturing waterproofing membranes, cementitious liquid applied membrane and bituminous sheet membranes are the most commonly used waterproofing membrane in the market. The industry exhibits several mature players controlling the significant market share. However, increasing competition from a large number of small and local manufacturers from Asia Pacific is expected to increase the market competition. The market players put high stress on using sustainable raw materials to ensure an environmentally friendly image to their clients.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waterproofing membranes market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid Applied Membranes and Sheet Membranes.

The liquid applied membrane product segment led the market for waterproofing membranes and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 63.0% in 2021. The growth can be attributed to the growing awareness towards the advantages of the product such as cost-effectiveness and ease of installation.

product segment led the market for waterproofing membranes and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 63.0% in 2021. The growth can be attributed to the growing awareness towards the advantages of the product such as cost-effectiveness and ease of installation. Demand for the bituminous liquid membrane is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of volume over the projected period, owing to its unique properties such as high resistance to weathering and aging.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Roofing, Walls, Building Structure, Tunnel & Landfills and Other.

The roofing application segment led the market for waterproofing membranes and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 31.0% in 2021.

The building structure is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.6% in terms of revenue over the forecasted period which can be attributed due to its high application in building to improve the shelf life and protection at varying temperatures.

The landfill and tunnels segment accounted for USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for cleaning methods in the tunnels.

Waterproofing Membranes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market has been characterized by integration through raw material procurement and waterproofing membrane manufacturing. The companies through mergers and acquisitions, capacity expansion, partnerships, and others are trying to increase their sales to facilitate the respective market across the globe.

Some prominent players in the global Waterproofing Membranes market include

BASF SE

Kemper System America, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Fosroc Ltd.

DuPont

Order a free sample PDF of the Waterproofing Membranes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter