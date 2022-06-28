Door and Window Automation Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2022 – 2032-End

A recently revamped Fact.MR study forecasts that the market for door and window automation is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, closing in at a valuation of US$ 20 Bn. Extensive reliance on automated technologies to improve building security is generating a fertile ground for door and window automation solutions,

From 2017 to 2021, demand for door and window automation systems expanded at a CAGR of 4%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects declined significantly, as mandatory lockdowns led to shutting down of industrial facilities. However, since mid-2021, prospects began to rebound.

Sensors for smoke, rain, wind, and carbon dioxide are installed indoor and window automation systems. As a result, the technology is gaining traction as the demand for advanced security systems for commercial and residential spaces grows.

Door and Window Automation Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the door and window automation market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates recent market developments, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations associated with door and window automation market!

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the door and window automation market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing door and window automation products, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Assa Abloy acquired a majority stake in Agta Record (Switzerland) in August 2020, with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in the manufacture of automatic door systems. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region.

Allegion plc, a leading global security product and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Yonomi in 2021. Yonomi’s patented technology and technical capabilities will be used to enhance Allegion’s vision of seamless access while also improving software development capabilities.

Builders FirstSource Inc. completed the merger with BMC Stock Holdings in January 2021 to become the country’s premier supplier of a wide range of building materials and services.

Key findings of the Door and Window Automation market study:

Regional breakdown of the Door and Window Automation market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Door and Window Automation vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Door and Window Automation market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Door and Window Automation market.

Key Market Segments in Door and Window Automation Industry Research:

· By Product:

Automated Industrial Doors Automated Pedestrian Doors Automated Windows



· By Component:

Door and Window Operators Door and Window Motors & Actuators Door and Window Sensors & Detectors Door and Window Access Control Systems Door and Window Switches Door and Window Alarms Door and Window Control Panels



· By Application:

Residential Buildings Education Buildings Hotels & Restaurants Industrial Buildings Industrial Production Units Airports Healthcare Facilities Public Transit Systems Commercial Buildings Entertainment Centers



