New limited run, environmentally conscious Brndless Assorted Gummies are the edible of choice this summer

CONCORD, MICHIGAN, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Building on the success of the recently released Dogwalkers low-dose pre-rolls, COMCO Wellness is pleased to offer something new to the Michigan market, just in time for the summer months.

Introducing Brndless (pronounced brand-less) Assorted Gummies. These 10-piece packs of edibles are on a limited run at select dispensaries across the state of Michigan.

Environmentally Conscious Packaging

Brndless Assorted Gummies come in 100 percent reused packaging.

“We saw an opportunity to not add to that trash by putting leftover packaging to good use and keeping it out of the landfills,” says COMCO Wellness President Eric Franco.

When it came time to develop a brand for this rescued packaging, we were at a loss. There was all this packaging and a great product, but no name. Then Brndless was born.

Assorted Flavors, Perfect for Summer.

This assorted gummy pack comes in various flavors, including blue raspberry, watermelon, peach, pineapple, and green apple, ensuring the experience is enjoyable for the tastebuds and the mind.

Edibles provide a unique type of cerebral high that makes sense for the non-smoker. With an extended-release, Brndless Assorted Gummies are much easier to dose and provide a healthier alternative for those who want more choice and control over their experience.

Limited Run Only

With only 10,000 units made available for purchase, Brndless Assorted Gummies are only here until they aren’t. But, just like the warm Michigan days, they’re here for a good time, not a long time.

About COMCO Wellness

COMCO Wellness is a fully integrated wellness company based in Concord, Michigan that grows, produces, packages, and fulfills products through in-house brands and private white-label opportunities.