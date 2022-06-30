Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester: The Best Source Of House Clearance Services!

LOUGHBOROUGH, United Kingdom, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester is a local company that offers a variety of services, from waste removal to house clearance Leicester wide services. They have a team of experienced and qualified professionals who are more than happy to help with any house clearance needs.

This company offers house clearance services at an affordable price, making it a great choice for those who want to get rid of unwanted items without breaking the bank. Their services start at the price of £75 or £95 for a quarter load depending on the type of waste to be cleared. Clients can acquire half-load for only £145 or £180 or a full-load service for only £270 or £350. Take note, though, that the prices mentioned are subject to change without prior notice.

One of the best things about this firm is they promote recycling. It means they are an environment-friendly company. They have experts who are fully trained as well. They know how to handle different types of waste so that they can be recycled and not just thrown away in landfills. They are also known to deliver first-class services. Not to mention, they offer round-the-clock services. So, even if it is in the middle of the night and a client needs their help, they will be there to help out.

Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester has received several positive feedback from their clients. Craig Whittingham, one of their satisfied clients, gave them 5-star feedback with a review, saying: “Excellent service. Professional, punctual, quick, and friendly. Highly recommend them. Would highly recommend”.

Another area that Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester specialises in is waste removal Leicester. They know what they’re doing when it comes to collecting and disposing of the garbage from properties. Their garbage removal services cover building waste disposal, garden waste removal, rubbish collection, shed clearance, etc. Two persons are on each of their trucks to handle big loads. Their pricing is also reasonable. They will make sure not to leave the property of a client in a mess.

Interested parties can get more information about their services by visiting their website at https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk/.

About Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester

