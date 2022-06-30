Fourth International Conference was Organized at Arya: ICATET 2018

Jaipur, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Engineers plays a key role in the Development of Society by contributing and enabling initiatives that drives economic progress, enhance social and physical infrastructures, and inspire the changes that improve our quality of life.

For this, Arya College of Engineering and IT has organized Fourth International Conference on Advance Trends in Engineering and Technology ICATET on 19th – 20th January, 2018 for the Deptt. Of Electrical Engineering. There were different sessions in the programme that varies from inauguration function and valedictory function. Every candidate was required to register for the event for their active participation. It comprised of special national and international technical advisory board that has measured each and every aspect of the conference with hard-working and talented management committee for the smooth functioning of the event.

The technical partner of the event was IJFRCSCE. The selected research paper were selected, finalized and submitted to UGC approved journal. The main aim of the conference was to bring together scientists, academicians, students and research scholars and students so that they can share and disseminate information or knowledge related to existing and required trends in various engineering sectors. Also, scientific research works related to certain topics have been discussed for the creation of practical challenges encountered and various solutions that is needed to be adopted by the engineering aspirants or professionals.

The conference has provided the opportunities to the authors and listeners for National and International collaboration and networking all over India and abroad for the promotion of research and developing technologies and strategies. This conference has created awareness about the importance of basic scientific research that can be applied in different electrical engineering concepts. There were experts from different areas that have delivered lectures and presentations in different forms on current topics of relevance in engineering field specially Electrical Branch. It was the two-day programme that allowed the participants and the learners to exchange new ideas and experiences of business or research relations.

ICATET aims to provide vibrant platform for industrial practitioners so that they can share their original research work and practical developmental experiences on major and emerging issues of engineering and technology includes environment, biotechnology, chemical, aerospace, petroleum, marine, hydro-construction, etc. Through this, industrial professionals can deliberate, explore, contribute and discuss various different research findings and recent developments done in the field of electrical engineering.

