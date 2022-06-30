Aniline Offers Companies Employee Perception Capabilities Through The Webex App Hub

New Employee Perception App allows users to track employee perception, helping companies to improve

employee retention, enhance productivity, and power hybrid work.

Employee Perception by Aniline is now available for download on Webex App Hub.

CHAPPAQUA, NY, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Aniline, an artificial intelligence data and technology company, announced today it has launched the Employee Perception embedded app and is now available via the Webex App Hub. Employee Perception by Aniline allows users to see a track record of employee sentiment at multiple companies using public comments by current and former employees and job-seekers.

HR, sales or customer service professionals and their companies benefit from using this app, which is embedded in Webex, to research from among 70,000 companies. Aniline’s employee analytics enable comparisons among groups of companies to see how businesses compare, whether competitors, customers, or suppliers, supporting multiple uses where having a better understanding of a company supports commercial objectives such as sales, service, or investment opportunities. Now these professionals can easily access and present real-time, actionable insights while in Webex meetings, eliminating the need to prepare presentations or search for data that can be screen-shared.

Aniline’s AI-engine treats every company the same and scores them from one (poor) to 100 (outstanding) on how people express their views on nine different topics ranging from leadership to work/life balance to pay and benefits. New scores are processed every month, which allows users to see their history and if employee perception is improving or not.

“Aniline is thrilled to have our app available for download on the Webex Hub,” said Kevin Gregson, CEO and Co-Founder of Aniline. “The Aniline employee perception app enables access to insights about different workforces without the delays and costs of traditional surveys.”

For more details and to try out the Employee Perception App powered by Webex, please visit

https://apphub.webex.com/applications/employee-perception-by-aniline-aniline-inc .

About Aniline

Aniline is a technology and data analytics company focused on employee perception. Aniline’s artificial intelligence platform provides companies with advanced analytics on employee sentiment ensuring they can track changes in employee perception which helps companies improve their employee retention, enhance productivity, and accelerate hiring.

