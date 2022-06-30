Scientology Network Showcases Global Fight Against Illicit Drugs with Marathon Event

LOS ANGELES, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — On June 26th, Scientology Network will observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a marathon television event. The day will feature the many people working in partnership around the world with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to fight the spread of illicit drugs and the myriad of violent crimes left in its wake.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed worldwide to strengthen cooperation in achieving the goal of a drug-free world. In the US alone, over 30 million Americans aged 12 and up are current users of illegal drugs, and over 700,000 have died due to overdose since 2000.

Focusing on the critical importance of early education to combat drug use, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World partners with schools, community organizations and government institutions, and has empowered people in 180 countries with information on the true dangers of drugs.

David Sanchez, featured on Voices for Humanity, went from drug addict to educator. Founder of Strike Out Against Drugs, a community outreach organization, he knows firsthand the critical importance of providing drug prevention education. As he states, “Knowing about something that can hurt you is half the battle of being able to defeat it.”

On the importance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, he says, “It’s a day that we can all come together for a cause. The best way for people to recognize this day is to educate themselves on the subject of addiction and drug prevention and pass that on to others. Everybody has the right to know. It’s a day of reaching out to people and giving them information—the truth about drugs.”

The marathon event includes:

–Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs;

-PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use; and

–The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs, from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking marathon airs all day June 26th starting at 8am ET.

