Sigmoid is named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Businesses in America

San Francisco, CA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Sigmoid is one of the fastest growing companies in San Francisco thanks to its continuous innovation in data engineering and machine learning.

SAN FRANCISCO – Sigmoid is a leading data Engineering, Cloud technologies, data analytics and AI Solutions Company. Today, it announced that it ranked 22nd within the San Francisco metropolitan area and 528th overall in the Inc. 5000 ranking for America’s fastest growing private companies.

We are honored to be included in Inc. magazine’s prestigious lists. Our remarkable growth is due to our highly talented team, who have supported us in achieving business resilience through changing business dynamics. They are also dedicated to providing top-quality data solutions for our clients. I also want to thank our clients for trusting me to be their strategic partner in data,” stated Lokesh CEO and Co-founder at Sigmoid.

Fortune 500 companies in CPG, retail and IT sectors are among Sigmoid’s clients. They have leveraged their innovations into specialized areas like multi-touch attribution and MLOps, Cloud data warehouse, supply chain analytics, and many other areas.

“Through our in-house L&D University- Takshashila, our company is committed to providing cutting-edge data solutions for our clients through investments in technology, people and data infrastructures. Lokesh said that year-over-year, we see an exponential increase in data engineering, machine learning, and open-source innovation. He believes we will continue being at the forefront.

“The 2021 Inc.5000 list feels like the most important company roster ever assembled. It is an extraordinary feat to build one of America’s fastest-growing companies in any given year. It’s just amazing to have one built in such a crisis,” Scott Omelianuk (editor-in-chief, Inc.) said.

Lokesh Anand

CEO, Sigmoid

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid enables business change through data and analytics. It leverages real-time decision making through insights and builds modern data architectures that use cloud and open-source. Sigmoid is working with some of the largest data producers in the world to solve difficult business problems. Sigmoid has deep expertise in data engineering and artificial intelligence. Visit www.sigmoid.com for more information.

About Inc. Media

Inc., the world’s most trusted brand in business media, offers entrepreneurs the tools, knowledge, connections, and community they need to create great businesses. The prestigious Inc. 5000 List, which is produced each year since 1982, analyses company data to identify the fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the United States. For more information, please visit www.inc.com.