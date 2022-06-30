Golf vehicle suppliers in Oman

Muscat, Oman, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The most recent agricultural tools and instruments to meet the needs of farmers and landscape contractors. Irrigation, soil preparation, landscaping, and construction are just a few of the many landscaping applications. We recognize the need and provide a wide range of equipment from well-known brands for landscaping and agriculture in Oman. Al Ariq offers eco-friendly vehicles for transporting personal gear and golf equipment. As an authorized dealer of EZGO and CUSHMAN, we have a wide range of models and provide prompt service to the cars we sell. We have carefully selected the best technical equipment such as scissor lifts, aerial work platforms, spider lifts, construction material lawn mowers, construction mini dampers, maintenance boom lawn mowers, and Trolleys in the Proturf category can be used for both personal and material transportation. These trolleys can be discovered on farmlands, monuments, food trucks, maintenance crews, and other places. The loading capacity varies and can be chosen based on your expectations. These machines are in stock at Al Ariq and it can be purchased at any time