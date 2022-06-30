TVG Rolls Out Hassle-free SHAMS eCommerce license Facilitation in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — On Friday, June 24, 2022, the company incorporation experts at TVG made an important announcement regarding the smooth procedures for starting a company in the SHAMS Free zone.

SHAMS free zone or Sharjah Media City is a picturesque media city located in Al Messaned-Sharjah that always has its door open for embracing flabbergasting talents worldwide. Established in January 2017, this city holds a benchmark position when it comes to business-friendly laws and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The business experts of TVG Consultancy will firstly organise a seminar for the upcoming tycoons in the eCommerce market that will cover the benefits of starting a SHAM eCommerce business. Moreover, they will explain the array of business activities available for aspiring investors in the SHAM Freezone.

Currently, SHAMS has a huge list of business activities from which investors can choose from. These activities include eCommerce, import and export, media services, event management, etc. UAE Freezones hold a lot of benefits for entrepreneurs and investors, such as tax-free jurisdictions, capital and profits repatriation, 100% foreign ownership, zero corporate or personal tax, zero import and export duties, etc.

“We have been planning to create a revolutionary in the UAE eCommerce market by helping entrepreneurs in smooth SHAMS eCommerce license registration,” one of the TVG professionals added.



In order to begin the process of eCommerce company formation in the Emirates, TVG experts will help investors to select their legal structure and choose a suitable business location in Sharjah. Additionally, they will assist the entrepreneurs to pick a relevant trade name for their company for registration.

Since the TVG professionals have a strong liaisoning with the government bodies and authorities, businesses will easily be able to get approval for their SHAMS eCommerce business license through them.

TVG experts won’t just stop after helping the entrepreneurs in launching their eCommerce business in the SHAMS Freezone. In fact, they will also help them in renting out a physical office space and marketing their eCommerce business online.

